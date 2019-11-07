Man suspected in several home break-ins in University City neighborhood

The Harris Houston neighborhood in the University area has seen an uptick in crime recently. CMPD says since July 1, there have 17 home break-ins.

Doug Edwards was one of the victims.

“Someone tried to break in about a week and half ago, I found the back door wide open, but he didn’t get in because the security alarm went off," Edwards said.

Detectives say they have zeroed in on a suspect: 23-year-old Curtis Robinson, a man with a long rap sheet and history of break-ins in this area.

“We don’t like to see suspects like him walking the streets,” says CMPD Crime Stoppers Detective Adrian Johsnon. “It’s a great neighborhood, good people that live over here. They work hard and pay good money for their homes here and they would like to see those crimes end.

Johnson has been canvassing the area with flyers alerting homeowners to be on the lookout but says they need the community’s help to find the suspect.

“We need people to step forward. We want people to call that Crime Stoppers hotline 704-334-1600," Edwards said.

The tip is anonymous and tipsters get paid for any info that leads to an arrest.

“Cash money and it could be a reward up to $1,000 in cash.“

Edwards says he hopes they catch the suspect soon so he can have a piece of mind in his house.

“It’s really bugging my wife," he said.

If you have any possible information on Robinson's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers: 704-334-1600.