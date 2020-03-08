Man walking in I-85 center lane at night struck and killed

article

A man involved in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday night on I-85 has died, authorities confirmed with fox 46.

Officers responded to calls shortly before Midnight near the Catawba River Bridge about a person being struck by a vehicle on I-85.

Officers determined that Belmont resident Marky Vongphakdy, 28, was walking in the center lane northbound on I-85 and was struck numerous times by multiple vehicles. Officials at this time are unable to determine why Vongphakdy was doing this.

Vongphakdy was wearing dark clothing and was not seen by drivers until after he was struck, the police report indicates.

I-85 was shut down for a brief period while police investigated the scene.