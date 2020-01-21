Man walking on tracks struck by train in S CLT

article

A man who was walking on train tracks in south Charlotte was struck by a train, officials are saying.

It is unclear at this time what the victim's name is but he has serious injuries.

Officers responded to calls around 4 p.m. near Old Pineville Road and Pineville Point Road. Police say the victim was struck by a Norfolk Southern train and was immediately transported by medic to the hospital to be treated.

Officers remained on scene and portions of Archdale Road and Old Pineville were temporarily shut down.

This remains an active investigation.