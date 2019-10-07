Man walking to his northeast Charlotte apartment stabbed during violent robbery

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for those responsible after a man was brutally stabbed and robbed while walking to his apartment overnight in northeast Charlotte.

The violent robbery happened at 2:57 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at an apartment complex located at 6400 Countryside Drive.

The victim told CMPD officers that he was attacked by three males. Their ages are unknown at this time. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolina's Medical Center-Main in serious condition. Police tell FOX 46 the victim is expected to survive.

K-9 responded to the scene overnight and attempted to track the three suspects. So far, no one has been taken into custody.

