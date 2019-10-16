Man wanted for drug trafficking leads authorities on chase through Rowan County

article

A man was arrested on charges related to a large amount of drugs that were seized in June, police are saying.

Winston-Salem resident Deionte Keaton, 24, was arrested after leading police on a chase on Tuesday that ended in Rowan County. He now faces multiple charges including drug trafficking and felony fleeing to elude.

Multiple departments including Salisbury Police and Highway Patrol responded after Keaton attempted to flee after his vehicle was spotted by authorities. He was later found hiding inside of a dumpster and was taken into custody.

Keaton is being held on $1.5 million bond.