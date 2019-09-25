Man wanted for murder in deadly Lancaster bar shooting

article

A murder suspect has been named following Saturday's deadly shooting at a sports bar in Lancaster, South Carolina, police said Wednesday.

Lancaster resident Breante Stevens, 31, is currently being sought by law enforcement and is charged in the shooting death of Henry Colvin.

The shooting broke out at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster.

2 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED IN LANCASTER BAR SHOOTING

Aaron Harris, 38, of Kershaw, South Carolina was also killed. Four other people with injuries were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment after the shooting and four others received treatment locally for non-critical injuries. An eleventh person had minor injuries while falling in an attempt to flee the scene, officials said.

FAMILY OF SHOOTING VICTIM CALLS FOR BAR TO BE SHUT DOWN

Authorities believe the apparent shooter had been having a disagreement for some months with one of the men who was fatally shot. Faile did not say which one. He also declined to disclose the type of firearm authorities believe was used in the shooting.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.