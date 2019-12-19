Man wanted for opening fire on deputies during traffic stop in Caldwell Co. shot by police

article

A man who was wanted for opening fire on law enforcement during a traffic stop overnight in Caldwell County has been shot by police Thursday afternoon following an hours-long manhunt.

FOX 46's Brett Baldeck heard three shots fired near a furniture plant in Hudson. Authorities confirmed the suspect was barricaded inside the furniture plant before shots rang out, injuring him. Employees of the plant are standing by, but they have suspended operations for the day. The plant is now a crime scene.

Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon was wanted for three counts of attempted murder for shooting at three law enforcement officers, authorities told FOX 46.

All officers involved are said to be OK. Medic responded to render aid to the suspect, Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon.

The shooting happened overnight in the Town of Hudson. "A Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call to assist Hudson Police with a traffic stop. During the stop, the suspect fired on officers," the sheriff's office said.

Witherspoon ran away from the scene and led officers on an hours-long manhunt in Hudson. He was considered to be "armed and dangerous," deputies said.

A local middle school was on a soft lockdown due to heavy police activity.

Police in Hudson had area roads blocked off Thursday as they searched for the suspect.

"Due to a police matter, some of the Town of Hudson is closed to vehicle traffic. We are unable to run some of our bus routes at this time," Hudson Middle School wrote. School officials said bus routes were suspended Thursday morning in the Pleasant Hill Road area of Hudson.

Authorities tell FOX 46 the suspect opened fire on officers overnight during a traffic stop in Caldwell County.

"There is no direct threat to the school. This is due to a police matter in the Town of Hudson. Out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area are operating under soft lockdown procedures which means that students remain inside during the day," they said.

A $1,000 reward was being offered for information that lead to an arrest of Witherspoon. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 759-1526 or the Hudson Police Department at 728-5021.