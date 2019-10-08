Man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed 25-year-old woman in Caldwell County

article

The Lenoir Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a local 25-year-old woman.

Police said the deadly wreck happened at 6:46 p.m. Monday, October 7 at the intersection of Harper Avenue and Fairview Drive in Lenoir.

Marriah Kelly Warren, 25, was driving a 1999 Honda Accord south on Fairview Drive and Kenneth Avery Davis, 36, was traveling in a 2012 Ford Taurus west on Harper Avenue when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Warren was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Davis fled the scene on foot prior to emergency crews arriving on scene. A passenger, James Andrew Powell, was traveling with Davis. Powell was also transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

So far, Davis has not been located by police. A warrant has been obtained for felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death for Davis.

Anyone with knowledge of Davis’ whereabouts or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. This investigation remains ongoing.