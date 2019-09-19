Man wanted in NC and NY in custody following hours-long standoff

article

A man who was wanted out of North Carolina and New York is now in custody following an hours-long standoff early Thursday morning in Catawba County.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the report of a hostage situation at a home on Bolton Road at 1:36 a.m. As the situation unfolded, deputies learned that no one was actually being held hostage and the suspect, identified as Luis Angel Vidal, 48, was reported by a neighboring resident to be inside their home.

Deputies said this resident reported that Vidal was armed and threatening to harm law enforcement.

It was soon discovered that Vidal was also wanted on outstanding felony warrants in Lincoln County, NC and New York. Multiple attempts to make contact with Vidal in the hopes he would surrender were unsuccessful.

Finally, at 6:30 a.m. Catawba County's multi-agency Special Tactics and Response Team apprehended Vial without further incident.