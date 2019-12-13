Man who fell from roof while putting up lights in Fort Mill fighting for his life

A man who fell from the roof of a home in Fort Mill while putting up Christmas lights is now in a coma fighting for his life.

Jason Blair fell from the roof and landed on his head last month. He's been at CMC Main ever since.

“Right now they are saying he is still in a coma state of mind,” said his sister Crystal Stauffer.

To make matters worse, a family dispute with his estranged biological mother has Jason’s sister and brother-in-law fearful that she will make a premature decision regarding his health.

DAD SERIOUSLY INJURED HANGING HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN FORT MILL

“Just have to have time for the brain to heel and it's hard to let it heal if someone else it wants to do the other and pull the plug,” said his brother-in law, Derek Stauffer.

“I also agree you have to give it time. Miracles can happen every day. The lord above will do what he need to do when that time comes,” said Crystal.

Advertisement

Blair, a father of two, helps raise two others with his girlfriend and although they understand he's clinging to life, they are relying on their faith

“Pray. Just pray for him and hope for the best. That's all we ask,” said Derek.

“Pray the Lord can let everything heal and he can come back to us. Miracles happen every day. There is a lot of people that fall in a month then come back three months later to visit this hospital,” said Crystal.