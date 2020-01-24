Man who had medical emergency while in police custody dies

article

A man who was facing a life-threatening condition after experiencing a medical emergency while in police custody has died, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

According to CMPD, around 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 23, officers saw a drug deal going down at the intersection of Whisnant Street and Burton Street and pulled over a suspect vehicle.

The driver, 41-year-old Harold Easter, was found with marijuana and cocaine and was taken into custody.

Preliminary information indicates that as Easter was being interviewed and processed at the CMPD Metro Division, he began to experience a medical emergency and lost consciousness. Officers began administering aid and called in Medic.

Easter was taken to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for a life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead on Sunday.