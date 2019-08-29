Man who played same lottery numbers for 30 years wins $60 million

article

Thanks to lottery numbers chosen from a combination of important dates and family birthdays, a Canadian man walked away with $60 million after three decades.

Bon Truong, 55, won $60 million on the October 26, 2018 LOTTO MAX draw. Unlike some winners who don’t claim their prize right away because they hadn’t checked their ticket, Truong discovered his win the day after the draw.

“I woke up the Saturday after the draw and checked my numbers online,” he said. “I saw the numbers that I chose had won the jackpot!”

“I went to the store and asked the clerk to print off the winning numbers – just to be sure,” he continued. “I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it!”

As you may expect, the happy winner said he felt immediately overwhelmed by the magnitude of his win. To help ease his nerves, Truong decided to take some time before claiming his win.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” he said. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”

“So here we are, 10 months later!” he laughed. “We’re ready!”

Truong said he has come up with a few ideas for his winnings over the last few months, including paying off all of his bills.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘I’m going to be able to pay off everything!’ and I was happy just to do that,” he said. “We’re also going to buy a new home and put away for our future.”

“After those big, main things, I’d like to take my family on a holiday,” he continued. “I’m not sure where just yet; I think we’ll try to go everywhere!”

Truong purchased his winning LOTTO MAX ticket at Pure Casino Yellowhead, located at 12464 153 Street NW in Edmonton, Canada. His player-selected winning numbers were 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30 – a combination of important dates and family birthdays.

Truong’s $60 million win is tied as the largest-ever LOTTO MAX win in Alberta’s history.