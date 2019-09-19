Man who survived horrific motorcycle accident returns to rehab facility to mentor others

A man who survived a traumatic motorcycle accident is taking time to help others who have to go to the rehab facility where he was once a patient.

"I drive about an hour and a half to get here," said Joe Fochler, 57.

Fochler comes to Carolinas Rehabilitation because he wants to not because he has to. He used to be a patient.

His first trip to the hospital came on August 22, 2017 during rush hour. Fochler was on his way to get an oil change in his motorcycle. Something happened and he lost control along the I-485 ramp and he went down.

"I landed on my face and nothing from my neck down moved," said Fochler. Fochler badly damaged his spinal cord.

Doctors told him he may not make it and if he did he may never walk again. Determined to get back on his feet he pushed through surgery and months of therapy.

"Unbelievable. They gave me my life back. I don't know I'd be here doing what I do without them," explained Fochler about the importance of his team at Atrium Health.

He's not a doctor or a nurse but he has a story to share with other patients which is why he keeps coming back to the hospital.

"First time I met with someone to see their face light up," recalls Fochler walking into the room to see a current patient. Twice a month he makes the trip to the rehabilitation facility to meet and encourage of patients.

Joe Beylusar is a physical therapist at Carolinas Rehabilitation. He works closely with spinal cord injuries and knows how long the road to recovery can be. Fochler's visits to the facility help make Beylusar's job a little bit easier.

"That connection is almost instant and it helps us as therapists because it shows patients where they can get and it can be difficult to see right past what's in front of you," said Beylusar.

Each day Fochler grows stronger. He still goes to therapy near his hometown once a week to strengthen his hands. He remains focused on helping other patients find hope during a trying time which is why he's a Fox 46 Charlotte Neighbor Getting Results.

"Like I tell everyone if you give them 110 percent they are going to give that back to you to help you get better," said Fochler. He's grateful for every step he takes.

"It's a small club that no one wants to be in," said Fochler who will continue mentoring others as long as he can.

"I would rather it not have happened but I'm not disappointed in my life today," he said.

