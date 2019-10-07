Man, woman accused of breaking into Butler High School early Sunday morning

article

A man and woman were arrested after they broke into Butler High School early Sunday morning in Matthews, according to Matthews Police.

The break-in occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Butler High School located at 1810 Matthews Mint Hill Road.

Matthews Police Communications was notified by CMS Police that the security alarm at Butler High School had been activated at 4:09 a.m. As officers responded to the scene, they were informed that a man and woman were caught on video surveillance inside the school.

Officers searched the high school and found the two suspects inside the auditorium. Both were arrested and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.