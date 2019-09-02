Mandatory evacuation ordered for UNC Wilmington as Dorian continues approach

article

Classes have been canceled for the week and a mandatory evacuation has been ordered for UNC Wilmington as Hurricane Dorian continues its approach up the U.S. coast.

The university sent an email to students and parents around noon Monday regarding preparations ahead of the monster storm.

"Based on National Weather Service forecasts concerning potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian, the university has canceled classes for the remainder of this week (Sept. 3 through Sept. 6)," the email reads in part.

University officials also issued a mandatory campus evacuation by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

The storm's top sustained winds decreased slightly to 165 mph (265 kph) as its westward movement slowed, crawling along Grand Bahama island Monday morning at 1 mph (1.6 kph) in what forecasters said would be a daylong assault.

Both North Carolina and South Carolina have declared states of emergency. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Sunday for the mandatory evacuation of his state's entire coast.

Advertisement

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dorian is forecast to be 40 to 50 miles off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.