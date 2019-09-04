Expand / Collapse search

Mandatory evacuations begin Wednesday along NC coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Mandatory evacuations have begun Wednesday along the Carolina coastline including the Town of Beaufort, Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks, Carolina Beach, Kure beach, Wrightsville Beach, Figure Eight Island, Currituck County, and Dare County. 

The earliest evacuations began at 5 a.m. in Ocracoke Island followed by Dare County at 6 a.m. All other areas began their evacuations at 8 a.m. 

Governor Roy Cooper ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of the state's east coast earlier in the week. 

Wednesday Morning Forecast

One more quiet day today with hot and humid conditions. Clouds will be on the increase later today. Hurricane Dorian is forecast to skim along the Southeast coast Thursday through Friday morning.