Many Panthers fans sad, but hopeful after Rivera announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In the middle of celebrating the Panthers’ 25th season, David Tepper is sowing mediocracy will not be tolerated.

“He's a businessman,” said Joe Rhea. “We trust what you're doing. Make it happen. We got to have wins here in Charlotte.”

As Tepper’s announcement made its way around Charlotte, some fans heard it first from FOX 46.

“Is this true?” asked Jennifer McNally. She continued, “Well, that makes me sad because I really care for him and I did not know that.”

Being that Rivera spent nine seasons with the Panthers, fans are undoubtedly attached.

“I was surprised he wasn't given another year,” said Jeff Sobas. “With all the injures we've had this year,” he continued, “I thought for sure he'd be given another year to get his quarterback on the field.”

Fans are hopeful the change will help build a better team. They’re already hypothesizing that Tepper has his eyes on Steelers staff.

“I think he's already had a plan in place anyway,” Rhea said. “He's from Pittsburgh in that area. I expect somebody to come down to the south.”

In this revolving-door business, some suspect the breaking news isn’t over.

“I think Ron had to go,” said Dustin Jordan. “I think Norv is next. I think Marty Hurney's on the hot seat as well,” he said.

