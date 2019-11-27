Marine deserter wanted for murder captured in Virginia, sheriff confirms

article

A Marine deserter wanted for murder was captured in Virginia early Wednesday morning after nearly three weeks on the run, authorities confirmed.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Hardy, on Nov. 9, about nine miles east of Roanoke, Virginia.

He was recently placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of fugitives.

Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Franklin County, just south of Roanoke, according to Capt. Phillip Young with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Young told FOX 46 they plan to hold a news conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday with more details on his capture. Brown reportedly deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina back in October. The manhunt began after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in Hardy, where they found Rodney Brown, 54, dead in his home.

Rodney Brown’s girlfriend, who is Michael Brown’s mother, called police after finding Rodney’s body in the house, authorities said.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The motive in the killing remains unclear.