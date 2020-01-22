Masked suspects wanted for 2 armed robberies in Lancaster

article

Two masked suspects robbed two different businesses at gunpoint Tuesday night in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The first armed robbery occurred at 8:54 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Fuel Express Store located at 427 West Meeting Street. The two suspects entered the store armed with what appeared to be a black and grey semi-auto pistol. They took an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the store.

Minutes later, the same two suspects entered the 903 Discount Beverage located at 720 Chesterfield Avenue with the same pistol and took cash from the store.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.