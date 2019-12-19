Massive blaze destroys Mooresville home; no injuries reported

A Mooresville family is left without a home, right before the holidays, after a devastating two-alarm fire ripped through the home Thursday.

The four-thousand square foot home on Misty Meadows Court, off Brawley School Road, is likely a total loss.

“I immediately called 911,” said neighbor Liz Dyer. “And there was a gentleman banging on the windows trying to see if somebody was home.”

The husband and wife who live at the home weren’t there when the fire started, neighbors say. Cell phone video captured thick black smoke and flames pouring through the roof. The fire started around 10 am, officials said, noting it took 60 firefighters 90 minutes to put out the fire.

Nobody was injured, but the home was partially collapsed and appeared gutted. Dyer’s granddaughter, Taylor, spotted the smoke.

INVESTIGATORS WORKING TO DETERMINE CAUSE OF MASSIVE MOORESVILLE HOUSE FIRE

“It was just incredibly huge,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Officials say a lack of fire hydrants in the neighborhood–the closest one was 3000 feet away–made fighting the fire challenging. Crews brought in tankers and had to set up a water shuttle to deliver it to the scene.

Firefighters sprayed the home from a ladder truck, putting out hot spots, throughout the afternoon.

Investigators are working to figure out where the fire started and how. Officials do not suspect foul play. No other homes were damaged.

“Good man, religious man, faithful man," said neighbor Jose Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says he recently helped the man who lives at the home with a project moving shelves. He says for this to happen, during the holidays, is devastating. He’s just glad everyone is safe.

“This is really going to hurt him,” he said. “So I just pray he’s going to be able to get through.”

“I feel bad for them. The whole neighborhood does," said Dyer.