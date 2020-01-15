Massive fire destroys Lake Norman home, witness says

article

A massive fire overtook a home on Lake Norman, a neighbor told FOX 46.

Photos and video showed and orange sky across the water when Fred Rosati was. He described overwhelming flames engulfing the home at Sunny Path Lane and Ridgecliff Drive.

Iredell County Fire and EMS were called to the scene. No information has been released at this time concerning victims, injuries or the cause of the fire.

Rosati tells FOX 46 that the home was foreclosed on years ago and that the new owners were in the process of renovating.

