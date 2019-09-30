Massive fire rips through dozens of cabins at historic campground in Catawba County

A massive fire ripped through dozens of cabins Sunday night at a historic campground in Catawba County, according to Catawba County Emergency Management.

More than 14 fire departments responded around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 to the historic Balls Creek Campground for reports of a large fire. Some fire departments from Iredell and Lincoln counties also responded to help take down the massive blaze.

About two hours later the fire was under control, fire officials said. Numerous cabins were destroyed in the fire. Multiple agencies remained at the scene to extinguish hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Balls Creek Campground was established in 1853. The founders were a local Methodist group. The site has been a historic and meaningful site for generations.