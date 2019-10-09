Massive water main break floods street in Rock Hill

A massive water main break has streets flooded and businesses closed down in Rock Hill.

The 24-inch break happened Wednesday afternoon at a water plant on Cherry Road in north Rock Hill. Video shows water flowing down the road. Some businesses had to close their doors because of it.

York County and municipal water customers were asked to reduce water use as much as possible while officials work to fix the break. Some residents may experience low water pressure or have no water at this time, according to the city.

Fort Mill officials also notified residents of the incident as their water is supplied by the city of Rock Hill. Fort Mill residents may also experience lower than normal water pressure.

A boil water advisory has also gone into effect for all York County water customers because of the reduced water pressure. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Click here for instructions on purifying water by boiling.

