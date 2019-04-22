Mata pleads not guilty to all child sex crime charges, will go to trial

Ricardo Mata, the owner of a Spanish education program in Charlotte schools and daycares charged with sex assault involving multiple children, plead not guilty to all charges on Monday.

A trial date has been set for May 29. Mata faces multiple indecent liberties charges and turned down a plea deal.

Mata, the owner of PlaySpanish, has been teaching Spanish in Charlotte daycares and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 21 years, according to the PlaySpanish website.

The parents of a 7-year old girl claim Mata sexually assaulted their daughter at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Dilworth in July 2017 during a PlaySpanish summer camp at the church.

According to CMPD, the girl’s parents did not tell police about the alleged assault until February 2018.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Mata last served with them as a volunteer in December 2017, and his volunteer status with the school district has been revoked.