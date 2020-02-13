Matthews community hit hard by tornado working to recover

A Matthews community is still trying to recover after being hit hard by a tornado one week ago.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Steve Truesdale.

Appliances were scattered, tossed and beaten in a yard, a tarp covering the rest of the hole in the house where a roof was obliterated by a tornado on Arrowsmith Lane in Matthews last Thursday.

Drone footage taken not long after the storm rolled through showed the chaos left behind in the Settlers Landing neighborhood.

No one was there, but they came in later in the day after work weeping over the damage there. The Fire Department wouldn't even let them in the house because it was unsafe.

Truesdale's daughter lives next door to that house. She had a tree slam onto her shed, destroying it.

They snapped and twisted, one that fell on shed it was about 10-12 feet up it twisted in two and then fell onto shed.

Truesdale says he can't believe no one was hurt in the neighborhood, Settlers Landing. He says the mail carrier rode out the tornado in her mail truck.

“She put her vehicle in park and laid down in the floorboard and she told my daughter as the tornado came through it was just bouncing her vehicle around,” Truesdale said.

Truesdale says the neighborhood is just beginning to cleanup and looks a whole lot different than it did just one week ago. Trees have been chopped up, but there's still debris everywhere.

“See everything disturbed like it is that's got to be leveled off where you can put grass in there again,” said Truesdale.

It will take time, but through all the damage, Truesdale says said there's something to be grateful for.

“Not having [anybody] get injured, I think is god's providence>”

Neighbors tell FOX 46 that except for one row of houses, power was knocked out here until Sunday. It’s now been restored, however there's so much work and cleanup still left.

