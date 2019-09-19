Matthews Elementary school students play hooky, get picked up by principal

article

Two Matthews Elementary School students who decided to play hooky were picked up about two blocks away from the school by their principal, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Officials say the students asked for bathroom passes, but instead of going to the restroom they left the building together. The principal found the kids a couple blocks away after the teacher noticed they weren’t back.

"The safety and security of all students and staff is top priority for CMS at all times," the district said in a statement.

They would not provide any additional information on the students or the circumstances of the incident, including when parents were notified.

"Any incident involving student behavior is always addressed with the parents/guardians of the students involved. School wide notification is a normal process when there is a possibility of danger to all students and staff."