Matthews man found unconscious in car facing drug, weapons charges

A Matthews man is facing multiple charges after he was found unconscious in his vehicle at a stop sign in the middle of the day on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at 12:48 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 in the 1500 block of Sam Newell Road.

The man was transported to Novant-Matthews for treatment, Matthews Police said. During this investigation, it was discovered that the man had 10 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, and drug paraphernalia in his car.

The man, identified as Daniel Pavlovich Girich, 24, of Matthews, was treated and released from the hospital. Once released, he was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintain a vehicle for the use, storage, or sale of controlled substances, possession with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.





