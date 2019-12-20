Matthews man sentenced for child pornography

A Matthews man will spend the next 10 years behind bars on child pornography charges.

43-year old Gino Costa was sentenced to 121 months in prison.

Court documents show Costa was sharing hundreds of files containing child porn online.

Investigators say he admitted to downloading videos over several months. He pleaded guilty in July.

Right now, Costa is in federal custody. He's also been ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and will need to register as a sex offender.

