Matthews man sprayed in the face with pepper spray, robbed by 2 women

Two women are facing multiple charges after police said one of the women lured the victim to a designated area while the other pepper sprayed him in the face before stealing his vehicle last month.

The attack and robbery happened around 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. on Sam Newell Road near the intersection of Crews Road.

The man told the officer that he had met a female acquaintance of his and while talking to her in his car, another woman approached him and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. He explained that his car was then stolen and taken in an unknown direction. The man was taken to Novant-Matthews to receive treatment for the pepper spray exposure, police said.

Two women, identified as Makalia Marie Griffin and Lakendra Nyisha Jackson, were arrested in September in connection to this case.

Griffin has been charged with common law robbery, conspire to commit felony larceny, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Jackson has been charged with common law robbery, conspire to commit felony larceny, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.