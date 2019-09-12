Matthews police release findings after no charges filed in deadly shooting

The Matthews Police Department released their findings on Thursday after the family of a man who was shot and killed expressed their frustration and sadness that no charges will be filed in their son's untimely death.

According to police, the investigation into Jonathan Swierski's death began on Saturday, July 6 at 1:10 a.m. when Matthews police officers responded to the Paces Commons Apartments located on Paces Avenue. A man, identified as Swierski, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthews Police said the evidence showed that the person who fired the gun did so as a result of an unintentional discharge which was caused after he was struck in the arm with a table leg during a physical altercation among several people.

North Carolina law states that a person who points a gun at another without justification may be guilty of involuntary manslaughter if the gun accidentally discharges and kills another person; however, Matthews Police said the evidence, in this case, was not sufficient to prove if this individual ever intentionally pointed the gun at anyone or not.

"This was compounded by the fact that, through corroborating witness statements, this individual had originally come to the scene in defense of the victim. The totality of these circumstances was a determining factor that this case does not meet the required elements of this crime," Matthews Police said Thursday.

“My son is dead and no one seems to care,” said Scott Swierski in an exclusive follow-up interview to a story FOX 46 first reported in July. “How can you take a gun out of your car, load the gun, walk towards somebody else with your finger on the trigger, somebody gets shot and killed and that’s OK? If that’s OK, than we all have a license to kill if that’s all it takes," said Swierski.

A second review of the findings was made with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office. They agreed with Matthews Police to not file charges.