Matthews Police search for missing teenage girl

Police in Matthews are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Talayeh Diann Joel was last seen in the 2500 block of Fitzpatrick Lane around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 8. Police do not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing, but she may have on tie-dye Crocs.

Joel is 5' 3" tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has curly brown hair that falls to her shoulders, and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Joel's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 immediately.