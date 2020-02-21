Matthews police searching for missing mom and baby last seen in Uptown

article

Matthews police and CMPD are searching for a woman and her baby. The two haven't been seen home since 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Tamara Jernel Brown and her child were last seen in the Uptown area around noon Friday. Brown lives on Gander Cove Lane in Matthews, but hasn't been there since Thursday.

Police say Brown possibly suffering from a mental health disability. Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.