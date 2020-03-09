Max von Sydow, star of 'The Exorcist,' 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars,' dead at 90

article

Acclaimed actor from “The Exorcist” “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones,” Max von Sydow, has died at age 90.

Representatives for the star confirmed to Fox News that the star died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, but did not comment on any official cause of death.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow,” a statement from his wife, Catherine, reads.

Throughout his decades-long career, the Swedish actor lent his talents to film, TV and voiceover, having provided the wise, deep voice of characters in popular video games such as “The Elder Scrolls.”

