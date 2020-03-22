McAdenville nixes lights idea

article

McAdenville officials will not be turning on the Christmas lights in an effort to lift people's spirits during the pandemic, despite local officials previously announcing they were going to do so.

It is unclear at this time why the decision was changed, however, the committee did say the health and safety of the community is the number one priority.

Christmas USA was going to light up until the pandemic ended. Christmas Town Committee member Steve Rankin said about 60 percent of the lights that are normally displayed during the holiday season would be turned back on and that the display would not be at its full capacity due to the fact that about half of the lights have already been taken down since the end of the 2019 season.

The town will now light up two trees from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. every night. The tree will be lit red, white, and blue by the Pharr Family YMCA.