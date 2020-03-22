McAdenville turning Christmas lights back on

article

In an effort to lift people's spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Gaston County have decided Christmas Town USA is going to provide a bit of a respite during these trying times.

About 60 percent of the lights that are normally displayed during the holiday season will be turned back on during the coronavirus crisis. The display will not be at its full capacity due to the fact that about half of the lights have already been taken down since the end of the 2019 season.

Hours will be from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. every night, Christmas Town Committee member Steve Rankin said.