Mecklenburg Co. Health Director: Limited supply on COVID-19 tests

The Mecklenburg County Health Director said on Friday that the county has limited access to COVID-19 testing.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said Mecklenburg County received three tests and was told: "When they're done with those, they will be sent three more" from the state. North Carolina has 100 counties.

It takes about one to three days for Mecklenburg County to receive additional tests when requested, Harris said.

Ideally, Harris said Mecklenburg County would like to test enough people quicky to determine the true situation.

To date, one person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Mecklenburg County. A second person was also tested for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County but is a Cabarrus County resident.

Harris said, based on those who have been tested in the county, they are not seeing a significant spread.

Mecklenburg County is currently only testing residents based on certain risk factors, current health conditions, exposure to others infected, and certain symptoms.

