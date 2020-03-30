Mecklenburg County considers closing parks, greenways

Mecklenburg County leaders could take stricter action to make sure people stay at home. Large gatherings were spotted in local parks and even golf courses over the weekend.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris says there are ongoing discussions this week looking at the possibility of closing county parks and greenways. They say this is a direct result of people breaking the rules set in place this past weekend.

At Charlotte's Freedom Park Monday playgrounds were empty and basketball courts deserted, but the greenway was wide open.

"We just come out and ride out bikes around. We don't go on the playground because of the virus."

It was a far cry from over the weekend when county leaders say too many people took advantage of the nice weather, at times, gathering in large groups.

"Our parks were packed with people. Social distancing wasn't even an option."

Here's the bottom line, according to health officials: You can go to parks to workout. You cannot come to the park to use the playground, play a shared sport like basketball or tennis, use shared surfaces or meet up with a group of friends.

Advertisement

"They are allowed to go out and exercise but we have emphasized they need to be 6 feet apart."

County leaders say after what they saw this weekend, discussions are now ongoing about the possibility of closing parks all together.

"I can understand that. It would be a bummer for all of us, but if they have to do it, they have to and that's fine."

County leaders are very serious about the stay at home order when it comes to parks. At Freedom Park Monday, a park ranger used a megaphone to remind everyone to stay off the playground.

