Mecklenburg County DA proposes 'no cash bail' policy for repeat offenders

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is pushing for sweeping changes to state law to keep violent criminals and repeat offenders in jail.

Merriweather essentially says the judges’ hands are tied, as the law stands now.

“Today I become the first district attorney in the state of North Carolina to call for an end to our reliance on money to keep our community safe,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather is calling on state lawmakers to adopt a ‘no cash bail’ policy.

That would mean judges could hold a person in jail solely based on whether they believe the person is a danger to the community.

As it stands now, Merriweather says judges are required to set a dollar amount for bond, in most cases, except when a person is charged with first degree murder.

“I do have an expectation that if someone shoots up a house, that if someone repeatedly threatens the safety of the community, I have an expectation, I believe the public does as well, that a judge will think about whether it’s appropriate to release that person from custody.”

Advertisement

FOX 46 has been following the issue of repeat offenders being let out of jail and being re-arrested.

20-year old Khaleid Sanders was arrested again last week. This time he was charged with breaking into cars while CMPD says he had his ankle monitor from a previous arrest on. Sanders has a dozen mug shots from arrests on the Mecklenburg County jail website.

Last year CMPD said there were about 100 suspects like Sanders who were arrested for committing another crime while out on bond and on an ankle monitor.

The district attorney is also pushing to try more murder cases this year, to prioritize the prosecution of gun-related crimes, and to possibly get his prosecutors assigned to neighborhoods in an effort to better reach the community.