Mecklenburg County health director says shelter-in-place order is a possibility

There is no mandate to shelter in place in North Carolina right now, but the health director for Mecklenburg County says it could be coming.

The streets are not completely empty in Uptown Charlotte but it's not bustling either, making it seem like a bit of a ghost town.

“It is a little more deserted than I'm used to, especially at the lunch hour,” Jarrell Butler told FOX 46.

There are already restrictions in place to prevent coronavirus spread with schools shut down and many working from home, but Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris has not ruled it out the possibility of a shelter-in-place mandate.

“I think we may be moving in that direction more quickly than we'd like. What we're trying to do in the county is to prevent us from getting to the place where a San Francisco or a New York has found themselves,” Harris said,

In San Francisco, the shelter-in-place means people have to stay at home as much as possible except to get food at grocery stores, pick up prescriptions, buy gas, and go to the bank.

“If that's something I have to do, that's something I have to do,” another Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

Harris says the county has tried to get ahead of the curve in order to prevent a shelter-in-place.

“The restrictions we're putting in place way quicker with the number of cases than have happened in other places we're hoping that's going to have the impact we want it to have. This is just a new situation and so it's hard to know that for sure.”

One worker is confident that we'll pull through this together.

“I think the economy has to move in some way. So either we're going to figure out how to overcome it or we're just going to crumble under it. We don't have a history of crumbling though,” Butler said.

NC health officials gave an update Wednesday, saying they are still trying to figure out guidelines if they decide to order a shelter-in-place.

