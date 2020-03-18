Mecklenburg County inmate found dead in jail cell

article

A Mecklenburg County inmate was found dead in a jail cell Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the inmate, 45-year-old Willie Frank Burks was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 a.m. After CPR was performed, Burks was taken to the hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead at 11:09 a.m.

"We are hurt, our staff is grieving. This is a very emotional time for our agency," Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

McFaddeen said he spoke with the inmate's family personally following his death.

Burks had been in custody since June 2019 and was last seen "jovial and vibrant," according to staff.

There were no signs of foul play, and Burks did not appear to have a fever or sickness at the time.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The State Bureau of Investigations is continuing to look into the death.