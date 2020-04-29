Mecklenburg County leaders consider rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions

Signs show things are very slowly getting back to normal and Mecklenburg County says their 'Stay-at-Home' order, which is stricter than the state’s, will end Thursday and fall in line with the state.

Mecklenburg County officials made a point of saying that the county 'Stay-at-Home' order would stay only if all the towns in the county cooperated, but some of those towns started dropping out wanting the businesses there to start getting back to work.

Now, that's going to happen

For more than a month, it has been anything but business as usual for Jason Murphy. His real estate business has operated, and can under the order, but how he does business has changed.

“We can have virtual open houses and virtual showings. Vacant homes can be shown,” Murphy said.

But soon, he might be able to do a little bit more. Mecklenburg county's 'Stay-at-Home' order, which is separate from North Carolina's order, will be no more, as of Thursday.

The county's order had more restrictions and in Murphy's case, it meant nearly everything had to be done online. Now, not so much.

"We want to rescind our current order or proclamation and align to what the governor's order has in it,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.

Diorio made the announcement at a special meeting for Mecklenburg County commissioners. She says more towns in the county were stepping back their support to keep the stricter controls in place, but more than that, she says the county is ready and businesses that couldn't run, or run as normal, can get back to work.

"Car dealerships, vape shops, realtors, we had restrictions on funerals that were more restrictive than what's in the governor's order," she said.

Lawn care and furniture, craft, and hobby stores can open, too, but all must still practice social distancing.

The news is a small step for Murphy, but he knows things won't be back to normal just yet.

"There might be some places, I know are already requiring, to wear masks,” he said.

The county's rescinding of their 'Stay-at-Home' order still leaves the state 'Stay-at-Home' order in effect. The county will just fall in line with the rest of the state, starting on Thursday. That order is set to expire on May 8.