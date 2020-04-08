Mecklenburg County leaders discuss tightening restrictions, limiting access to parks

Leaders continue to push social distancing measures and here in Mecklenburg County, restrictions could soon get tougher.

Health officials want to limit exposure and say social distancing is working. It's flattening the curve and they want it to continue.

"You know, people in the community are scared. They're hurting and they're scared."

It's a sentiment we heard a lot from Mecklenburg County commissioners and the response was something that people will see, and something health officials say they have to do.

"We will be stepping up our enforcement of our parks and greenways."

County manager Dena Diorio spoke at the first virtual meeting for the commissioners. The plan for the parks come in light of repeated instances, some of which were caught on camera and sent to FOX 46, showing people not practicing social distancing.

"It appears that the social distancing taking place has started to flatten the curve slightly. It does not mean we're out of the woods yet,”

Advertisement

That's also meant a lowering in estimate for beds, FOX 46 first reported Monday night that Novant and Atrium were expanding capacity and last week, we reported that UNCC was planning on using dorms as field hospitals. The county says that's no longer necessary.

"Atrium and Novant have revised their request and requested that we build a 600 bed field hospital in or near Uptown."

Mecklenburg County's stay at home order is in effect until the April 16. It's more stringent than the states. Health officials say people should expect the county's order to now go to the end of the month, if not longer.

"If we continue to aggressively enforce the order and ever resident in Mecklenburg County stays home, no additional restrictions should be needed."

Officials say the plan for the parks would limit them to walk-in amenities only, if not just outright closing some parks or some areas of the parks. They also say they will tow anyone that parks near a locked gate.

