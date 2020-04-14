Mecklenburg County leaders indicate that stay-at-home order may be extended

At another virtual meeting, Mecklenburg County commissioners and health officials were here answering questions, the biggest being when is the stay-at-home order going to end?

The answer we do have came from the Mecklenburg County Manager: 'It won't be quickly'.

"What I get most from residents is: When is this going to end?" Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller said.

It's one of the many questions commissioners put to the county manager and health director Monday night, and a question put to them by reporters after the meeting.

The answer wasn't explicit, but there's an indication that even they don't know that answer just yet.

"This is not the type of situation that most people want to find themselves in, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

A situation that seems to have an end goal that is now starting to look further away. Harris showed the latest models on what they expect to happen in the Charlotte area.

She says the line for Mecklenburg right now is somewhere between this red line and this yellow line that you see on your screen.

"It doesn't necessarily mean we're going to get out of this quicker, we're going to see fewer positive individuals throughout that curve," Harris said.

It now looks as if peak cases will be coming towards the end May and June.

The state's stay at home order is set to expire April 29, but there is an expectation among county leaders that it will be extended into May and any lifting of restrictions will be gradual.

"You have to really be balanced and measured in how you make those decisions. The last thing we want to see is a spike and us having to put it back in place," Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said.

Officials are working to narrow down a field hospital location if it's needed and we're told the Charlotte Convention Center is one of those sites they're looking at.

