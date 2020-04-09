Mecklenburg County negotiating contracts with social media influencers

FOX 46 continues to press Mecklenburg County officials for answers over a plan to hire 30 social media influencers to promote social distancing.

The awareness campaign is supposed to roll out this week but we still don’t know who is being hired, what the criteria is to be selected, and what all of this will cost taxpayers.

“The plan is still being developed, and the specific details, including contract, are still in negotiations,” said officials with the CharMeck Joint Information Center. “More details will be provided as they become available.”

The four-week campaign involves radio ads and hiring 30 influencers – including radio personalities, local celebrities and college students – to create 300 online posts. It is aimed at those most impacted or who have the potential to most likely spread the virus including young adults and non-Hispanic African Americans over 60 years of age.

