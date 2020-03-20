Mecklenburg County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

article

Mecklenburg County is reporting 11 news cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 43.

The latest numbers came out Friday morning, just a day after county health officials said they had identified at least two cases of 'community spread'. Officials say they have been able to isolate those cases involving community spread and the people who have come in contact with those who have tested positive.

To help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mecklenburg County ordered a prohibition on gathering and developed teleworking plans. The county has noted that this means some facilities and services will be operating on reduced schedules. Our Public Health response to the COVID-19 will continue at full capacity.