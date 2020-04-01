Mecklenburg County residents file hundreds of stay-at-home order complaints

New data from Mecklenberg County shows that some residents are growing tired of people violating the stay-at-home order and now they are taking matters into their own hands.

The stay-at-home order was put in place last Thursday. You are still allowed to do essential activities like go grocery shopping, visit the doctor or go to a park to get exercise. You are required to stay six feet apart from other people.

Since the order was put in place more than 600 complaints/violations been made through the CharMeck 311 center. County leaders stress you should not call 911 to file a complaint. Complaints can be made by calling 311 or visiting this website.

So what happens when a complaint is made? According to the City of Charlotte Data Portal the complaints are listed as a police response.

Following the stay-at-home order, CMPD released a video on social media saying officers would still be focusing on community safety. They wanted residents of Mecklenberg County to voluntarily comply with the order."Officers will not be proactively stopping motorists or people to ask where they are going,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

The same rule applies this week, even though over the weekend county leaders say they were concerned about the amount of people not complying.

The Charlotte Joint Information Center released this statement to FOX 46 Charlotte: “Community members should expect officers to continue to prioritize public safety. The CMPD will manage the order through voluntary compliance, education, dialogue and cooperation from community members. Enforcement actions will be leveraged as a last resort if we reach a point that we are not successful in attaining community cooperation with the Mecklenburg County’s Stay at Home proclamation.”

Advertisement

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says the department does have the authority to issue citations or make a misdemeanor arrest. FOX 46 asked CMPD if any citations or arrests have been made, but we were not given that data.

Mecklenberg County Parks and greenways remain open, but restrooms, playgrounds, basketball, volleyball, tennis and all other sports courts are closed. County-operated gold courses are open. Park Rangers are at some county parks making sure people are abiding by the new closures.