Mecklenburg County shelters to implement "no-turn-away" policy due to winter weather

A 'no-turn-away' policy is being implemented for people seeking shelter starting Thursday in Mecklenburg County due to inclement weather and extreme temperatures, officials said.

The policy will be in place beginning Thursday evening, Feb. 20 through Saturday evening, Feb. 22.

Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office, the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and the American Red Cross are working together to support the needs of the community.



At this time, officials said additional resources are being put in place to expand capacity at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Both the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center and the Salvation Army Center of Hope will implement a 'no-turn-away' policy for eligible individuals.



Additional mats will be available at the Men’s Shelter. The 1210 N. Tryon Campus is available 24 hours per day, while the 3410 Statesville Ave campus will be available from 4 p.m. – 10 a.m.

The Urban Ministry Center Day Services Center located on 945 N. College St. will open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 21 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23.



The Salvation Army Center of Hope is expanding its bed capacity and is open 24 hours per day.

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center Homeless Outreach teams said they will be conducting outreach visits in the community to ensure awareness of Level 1 overflow capacity.



Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses will transport individuals to either of the two Men’s Shelter locations (1210 N. Tryon St and 3410 Statesville Ave.), or the Salvation Army Center of Hope (534 Spratt St.) free of charge Thursday through Saturday during the day. Riders must simply identify a shelter location to the driver.



Mecklenburg County and its partners will continue to monitor the weather and community needs. Please note that each shelter may separately institute their own overflow policies on dates outside of Feb. 20-22.