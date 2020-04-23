Mecklenburg County stay-at-home order could be extended

In Mecklenburg County, the stay at home order could extend at least another two weeks, past the end of the month.

The county manager said tonight that some of the Mecklenburg County towns are hesitant to extend any county stay at home order beyond what the state is doing. This, as we're learning that tomorrow, we could get a look at what the state plans to do.

“I understand that we're fighting an invisible enemy, but the order is preventing individuals to provide for their family,” said Fawnda Hill, a Mecklenburg County resident.

Voices like Hill are starting to sound a lot alike. Commissioners admitting they've been getting the same calls along with county health officials.

“The decision four weeks ago is not necessarily the right decision now,” said Adam Huminsky, another Mecklenburg County resident.,

At this time, officials are saying there could be a kind of 'soft opening' of the county, soon, but it's going to come with a price.

“We do believe there should be another two-week extension,” Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio said.

That is something that county officials say is coming with some hesitation, namely from towns hesitant to sign on, and seemingly ready to get back to work.

Health officials say there is progress on flattening the curve on cases in Mecklenburg County, but they cited recent data, which showed more cases are starting to come in, in Meckelenburg.

But officials say the only way the county can bypass the towns is with the state stay-at-home order extension. State officials say options are open.

“A regional approach could be possible, but it has to be driven by that data-informed policy,” said Mandy Cohen with the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

If the state says it's going to end the order at the end of the month, the county have to go back to the towns and negotiate.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris was pressed on what would be the best or worst option.

“It is not the best practice to do a wide scale opening of the community. We still need social distancing and we still need our stay at home order,” Harris said.

With the announcement about the stay at home order, we could also get word on what they plan on doing about schools, too.

