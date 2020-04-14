Mecklenburg County wants more COVID-19 testing sites in African-American communities

Mecklenburg County health officials are working to help African American communities they say are being hit by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates.

Clergy from African-American churches wanting more testing among their congregations and their neighborhoods, and now they're getting it.

Novant says they're basically converting the Michael Jordan Clinic into what they call a 'respiratory assessment center’.

Dwayne Walker is pastor of the Little Rock AME Zion Church and supports the plea from many clergies that came in the form of a letter to county officials to get the African-American community tested.

“No one in the congregation, though their family members, family members that are affected by the disease,” Walker said.

The racial breakdown of the numbers in Mecklenburg County show just how much the coronavirus has hit that community. They now account for just over 50 percent of the cases.

“If you know that numbers are rising at an alarming rate, you know one is not going to suffice,” said Corine Mack, President of the Charlotte chapter of the NAACP.

Mack says she's not surprised by the numbers, given the higher rates of other diseases in minority communities.

“We already know what we're going through every single day, but it's an open conversation that it's so glaring,” Mack said. The coronavirus is already affecting so much of life, but more testing could determine how much more Mecklenburg County needs to go.

“This is like a nightmare you wish you could wake up from.”

The testing site, like all the other testing sites, will not be a place for random testing. You'll need to get a referral before you come here and get tested and, again, the testing begins here on Wednesday.