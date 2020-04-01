Medic confirms field care provider tested positive for COVID-19

article

Medic has confirmed that one of their field workers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says they were alerted that the worker tested positive on April 1. They say the individual is at home in isolation and doing well.

The source of the virus is unknown at this time, but Medic says they can confirm that the employee did not transport any patient who has tested positive to date.

"Though this was a seeming inevitable situation with what front line emergency medical professionals are facing during this global pandemic, we would like to take this opportunity to emphasize how grateful we and the community are for our employees who put themselves at risk everyday," Medic Deputy Director Jeff Keith said.

No other information has been released at this time about the case.

North Carolina currently has nearly 1,300 cases of COVID-19 and 465 have been confirmed in Mecklenburg County as of April 1.